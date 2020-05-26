VW T-Roc Black Edition is a stunner. Here's all you need to know about it

After launching the T-Roc Cabriolet a few weeks back, Volkswagen has now pulled the veil off the T-Roc Black Edition for the international markets. This is a special edition model which, as the name suggests, comes dipped in an all-black paint scheme. Along with the all-black exteriors and interiors, the limited-spec model also benefits from the updated features and equipment.

As far as cosmetics are concerned, the Black Edition gets a new black-finish at its front main grille, roof rails, door mirror caps, and exhaust tips. Also the pillars get an all-black treatment while the earlier chrome garnish seen on upper side of the SUV's window-line has been given a miss. Moreover, its 18-inch 'Arlo Black' alloy wheels and rear privacy glass comes dipped in dark shade too.

Inside the cabin, the dark theme continues on the dash pads, roof lining, leather-wrapped gearshift knob and multi-function steering wheel. Also its upholstery now features a contrasting grey-coloured stitching. It also benefits from some unique personalisation options such as a 'beats' audio sound pack, Vienna leather upholstery, and sports suspension among few others.

Its equipment list include electrically heated and foldable door mirrors featuring integrated puddle lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

Claire Haynes, T-Roc Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, comments, "The T-Roc, with its focus on personalisation and individuality, already has abundant style. The Black Edition builds upon this, with its exclusive black-coloured trim and C-pillar decal adding an even more eye-catching edge to the funky T-Roc."

Under the hood, the the T-Roc Black Edition gets a total of four engine options - 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI, 1.6-litre TDI and 2.0-litre TDI. The power output of these engines range from 113 PS to 148 PS. It will only be available in front-wheel drive option.

This special edition model will be sold in the UK market first and is based on the T-Roc's mid-spec SE variant. Apart from the T-Roc Black Edition, VW also introduced Touareg Black Edition a few months back.