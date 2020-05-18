ABT Sportline and Volkswagen have produced an all-electric version of the e-Transporter commercial van. The company ABT Sportline has long been involved in tuning and improving cars of the Volkswagen, Audi, and Seat brands. This time, the company took on a deeper task and helped create the e-Transporter 6.1 electric van. The van will be produced under the brand name ABT.

The car is available in two versions - with a range of 105 or 138 km on a single charge, according to ABT. The new model has an electric motor that can produce at 113 hp of power and a torque of 200 Nm. Electricity is stored in a 37.3 kWh battery. In this case, on a single charge, the cruising range will be 138 km (with the driving cycle WLTP).

Despite the small power reserve, the car is perfect for work within the city. In stock, ABT has a version with a battery of 77.6 kWh, but so far they have decided not to use this option.

It takes approximately 5.5 hours to charge the vehicle from an 7.2 kW AC power supply. At a fast charging station with a capacity of 50 kW, the van's charge level can be replenished to 80% in just 45 minutes.

The electric van is equipped with a DAB+ radio system with 6.5-inch touchscreen and four loudspeakers, SD card slot, Bluetooth handsfree and two USB ports as standard features. Volkswagen AppConnect, which allows you to pair your smartphone apps with the vehicle’s infotainment system, is also standard. The vehicle also gets a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System, rear parking sensors and Crosswind Assist.

The machine is offered both with a right-hand drive and a left-hand drive; with both standard and long wheelbase. The carrying capacity ranges from 977 to 1096 kg. When using a trailer, the total load mass increases to 3770 kg.

The basic version of ABT e-Transporter 6.1 in Germany costs 44,990 euros (around ₹39 lakh). Versions with seats for passengers Kombi and Caravelle will cost 49,623 euros (around ₹41 lakh) and 56,475 euros (around ₹46 lakh), respectively.