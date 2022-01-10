Volvo to continue with sedans amid surging demands for SUVs: Report

Swedish luxury car manufacturer Volvo has confirmed that it will continue to sell sedans under the S range despite the sales of such cars being eclipsed by SUVs. Volvo sells its luxury sedans under the S badge and SUVs under the XC badge. However, the new generations might get a new moniker series instead of S.

Also, the upcoming Volvo sedans and estates will ditch their alphanumeric nomenclatures and adopt full names.

While sales of both sedans and estates are being overshadowed by rising demand for SUVs, the company is not willing to ditch other models for the sake of XC badged models, reports Autocar UK.

Volvo XC60 SUV is the bestselling model from the Scandinavian car brand. It has sold nearly 162,600 units in the first three quarters of 2021 as compared to S60, V60, S90 and V90 combined. With this performance, the automaker has every reason to incline towards the SUVs. But Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson has indicated that the automaker would continue to sell sedans and estates, in a new and attractive guise though.

Samuelsson has reportedly said that the S and V lines will be replaced with something even more attractive to consumers. He also said that the auto company needs lower cars with more conventional body sizes but maybe a little less square than previous ones. "These low cars will be in addition to our high-positioned SUVs. Stay tuned," Volvo CEO said.

He further said that future cars will be less boxy in an attempt to reduce air resistance. This would result in coupe-like cars. “We talk a lot about range in electric cars, but I think we will start looking at energy efficiency, and of course, air resistance will be very central to that," he further added.

Interestingly, Samuelsson's latest comments on the carmaker's strategy for sedans and estates come as a toned-down version of his own stance on the S and V series models. He previously said that the Swedish automaker will increase its line-up of SUVs while cutting back on traditional sedans and estates.

Meanwhile, Volvo is shifting its production priorities from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles. Volvo currently produces 15,000 EVs annually, but it aims to increase the capacity to 150,000 units by mid next year. This comes in line with Volvo's aim to have 50 per cent EV sales by 2025.