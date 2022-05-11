HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volvo, Polestar Echo Bmw's Sentiment On Big Infotainment Screens: What They Say

Volvo, Polestar echo BMW's sentiment on big infotainment screens: What they say

Volvo are one of the luxury car manufacturers that have adopted the design philosophy of large touchscreen displays.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 05:46 PM
Volvo is among the carmakers that equip its cars with large touchscreen displays.
Volvo is among the carmakers that equip its cars with large touchscreen displays.
Volvo is among the carmakers that equip its cars with large touchscreen displays.
Volvo is among the carmakers that equip its cars with large touchscreen displays.

Volvo and its subsidiary Polestar have indicated that the big infotainment screens could be a thing of the past in near future. Both the brands have hinted that the giant touchscreen infotainment systems that currently dominate the automotive world, especially in the luxury segment, could be on their way out. Interestingly, this development comes after Matthias Junghanns, head of BMW i interior design said similar things a few days ago to cardesignnews.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.66 kmpl
₹1.38Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: BMW says large screen displays may get extinct one day)

Junghanns said that the auto industry will leave the giant touchscreen infotainment systems behind, sooner or later. Now, Volvo subsidiary Polestar's interior design manager Conny Blomme too echoed similar thoughts, when he said that giant infotainment screens shouldn't be the focal point.

He said that giant screens have probably passed their peak time. His comment comes at a time when most of the luxury car brands have shifted most of the controls for the radio and HVAC systems onto the touchscreen infotainment systems in recent times. Interestingly, some automakers like Jaguar and Honda have ignored this trend and continue to focus on physical buttons.

The trend of giant touchscreen infotainment systems was started by Tesla with its flagship electric sedan Model S. While initially, many automakers were sceptical about this design trend, later on, many started copying it. Volvo is one of the carmakers that equip its cars with similar giant touchscreen infotainment displays with portrait orientation. However, now with several luxury car brands that are considered as trendsetters in the global automotive industry showing their displeasure about the giant touchscreen infotainment systems, it seems the auto sector is about to adopt a new design theme for the in-car infotainment displays.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 05:46 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Polestar BMW luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295

Latest News

Volvo, Polestar echo BMW's sentiment on big infotainment screens: What they say
Volvo, Polestar echo BMW's sentiment on big infotainment screens: What they say
Auto industry witnesses dip in wholesales amid supply issues: SIAM
Auto industry witnesses dip in wholesales amid supply issues: SIAM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 to Volvo XC40 Recharge: Upcoming EVs to launch in India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 to Volvo XC40 Recharge: Upcoming EVs to launch in India
Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth
Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth
In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed
In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city