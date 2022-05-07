HT Auto
BMW says large screen displays may get extinct one day

BMW i7 all-electric luxury sedan comes with a 31-inch screen entertainment screen for rear-seat passengers.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 May 2022, 12:20 PM
Huge infotainment screens have become the new normal in cars as each automaker wants to surpass the other by increasing the sizes of these screens to give the users of the vehicle the feel of a mobile home theatre. Mercedes-Benz introduced the MBUX Hyperscreen in its EQS electric vehicle which is a combination of three screens that pans from one end of the driver to the other end of the passenger seat, all under a single glass cover. BMW also brought a 31-inch rear screen in its BMW 7 series and the recently unveiled BMW i7 electric luxury sedan.

With the competition getting tighter with each unveiling, Matthias Junghanns who is the Head of BMW i interior design suggests that this screen rivalry may soon become a thing of the past. According to a live-stream hosted by Car Design News that saw design leaders as participants Automobili Pininfarina, Italdesign, Polestar, ELeather and BMW commented on the future of the interior of luxury cars. In the talk, Junghanns questioned if at all the big screen counts inside a car. He shared he personally feels that big screens will become history sooner or later because as cars will evolve to become more intelligent, interfaces will just ‘appear’ as and when the driver or passenger wants or needs them to.

(Also read | All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure)

Polestar interior design manager Conny Blomme extended support to Junghanns views. Blomme reportedly said, "Everything has its peak, and probably screens have," Blommé said. “Most of the time, you're travelling in a car, and you enjoy the view more than you enjoy the screens."

(Also read | All-electric BMW i4 debuts in India as electric four-door coupe

BMW's recent unveil i7 all-electric luxury sedan, a rival to the Mercedes EQS EV, comes with a panoramic entertainment screen for rear-seat passengers. The Bavarian automaker had stated this screen supports videos up to 8K resolution.

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes-Benz BMW BMW i7
