All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure

BMW has collaborated with two-time Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for exclusive soundscapes that have been combined with the BMW theatre screen in the new, all-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan. One can experience these soundscapes through the ‘My Mode’ feature present in the sedan. BMW also shared one can experience the exclusive soundscapes for the optional Theatre Mode along with the complete sound spectrum of BMW IconicSounds Electric in the new electric luxury sedan.

The soundscapes created by composer Hans Zimmer are unique in the automotive sector and they are in tune with the character of the BMW i7. BMW shared the sound modes such as the Personal, Sport and Efficient along with Expressive and Relax are available as standard. The intensity and frequency of the drive sound will be based on the position of the accelerator and the driving situation, creating an individually customised sound profile for each My Mode. With My Modes, the driver can create an all-around user experience that includes a wide range of vehicle settings, added the Bavarian automaker.

Head of BMW Design Domagoj Dukec said the brand wants to offer the customers a unique driving and travel experience in the BMW i7. “Sound in particular plays a central role in the emotional connection between the driver and his vehicle. Innovations such as BMW IconicSounds Electric make the BMW i7 a pioneer for a new, holistic driving experience," added Dukec.

The BMW i7 fully-electric luxury sedan made its world debut last month. Officially dubbed as the BMW i7xDrive60 comes with two electric motors and a single battery pack with 101.7 kilowatt-hours of usable energy. The set-up produces a power output of 536 hp and a peak torque of 549 Nm.

