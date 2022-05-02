HT Auto
Home Auto News All Electric Bmw I7 Gets Exclusive Soundscapes To Enhance Driving Pleasure

All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure

BMW i7 all-electric luxury sedan was unveiled last month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 06:03 PM
All-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan. (BMW)
All-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan. (BMW)
All-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan. (BMW)
All-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan.

BMW has collaborated with two-time Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for exclusive soundscapes that have been combined with the BMW theatre screen in the new, all-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan. One can experience these soundscapes through the ‘My Mode’ feature present in the sedan. BMW also shared one can experience the exclusive soundscapes for the optional Theatre Mode along with the complete sound spectrum of BMW IconicSounds Electric in the new electric luxury sedan.

The soundscapes created by composer Hans Zimmer are unique in the automotive sector and they are in tune with the character of the BMW i7. BMW shared the sound modes such as the Personal, Sport and Efficient along with Expressive and Relax are available as standard. The intensity and frequency of the drive sound will be based on the position of the accelerator and the driving situation, creating an individually customised sound profile for each My Mode. With My Modes, the driver can create an all-around user experience that includes a wide range of vehicle settings, added the Bavarian automaker.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.82 kmpl
₹ 65.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also read | BMW may kill small petrol and diesel cars, blame it on tightening emission norms)

Head of BMW Design Domagoj Dukec said the brand wants to offer the customers a unique driving and travel experience in the BMW i7. “Sound in particular plays a central role in the emotional connection between the driver and his vehicle. Innovations such as BMW IconicSounds Electric make the BMW i7 a pioneer for a new, holistic driving experience," added Dukec.

(Also read | BMW to build the world's first CO2-free vehicle plant in Hungary: Details here)

The BMW i7 fully-electric luxury sedan made its world debut last month. Officially dubbed as the BMW i7xDrive60 comes with two electric motors and a single battery pack with 101.7 kilowatt-hours of usable energy. The set-up produces a power output of 536 hp and a peak torque of 549 Nm.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 06:03 PM IST
TAGS: BMW i7 BMW EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure
All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure
This auto rickshaw with roof-top garden is what Delhiites need to beat the heat
This auto rickshaw with roof-top garden is what Delhiites need to beat the heat
Mercedes AMG teases one-off sports car, created in collaboration with artist
Mercedes AMG teases one-off sports car, created in collaboration with artist
Porsche, Audi to enter Formula One, informs Volkswagen CEO
Porsche, Audi to enter Formula One, informs Volkswagen CEO
Tesla can benefit by manufacturing electric vehicles in India: Nitin Gadkari
Tesla can benefit by manufacturing electric vehicles in India: Nitin Gadkari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city