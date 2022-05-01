BMW to build the world's first CO2-free vehicle plant in Hungary: Details here

BMW iFactory will be the production hub of the all-electric BMW Neue Klasse to be launched in 2025.

BMW has announced BMW iFactory which will be the new production facility located in Debrecen and it will be the world's first vehicle manufacturing facility that will be free of carbon-di-oxide. Calling it the master plan for the production of the future, BMW shared the manufacturing unit will be highly flexible, efficient, sustainable and digital in nature. The BMW iFactory will be based on three key factors namely Lean, Green and Digital, mentioned BMW.

These factors will reflect the plant's characteristics of precision and extreme flexibility, sustainability and active usage of digitalisation in data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtualisation. Member of the board of management of BMW AG and responsible for production Milan Nedeljkovic said, “The BMW iFACTORY is not a one-off showpiece but an approach we will implement at all our plants in the future – from our 100-year-old home plant in Munich to our forthcoming plant in Debrecen, Hungary."

The factory will use real-time data from throughout the manufacturing process to control global production more closely and transparently in order to achieve the fastest possible response times. This will enhance not only volume and market planning but also supply chain and inventory management and support targeted work on quality as well, informed BMW.

A significant share of the BMW iFactory's electricity will be generated directly on-site while the remainder will be covered by 100 per cent renewables, the vast majority of which will come from regional sources. “Our contribution to the energy transition makes not only environmental but also business sense because our approach ensures stable prices and secure supplies," Nedeljkovic.

BMW also mentioned the process of sustainable production lies in consistent circularity. Wherever possible, production materials and resources will be reused. Such as metal offcuts and filings from milling will be recycled and reused while waste heat from cooling will be fed into a circuit to heat indoor spaces and water.

