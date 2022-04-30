BMW i4 to Honda City Hybrid: Upcoming car launches in May 2022

The upcoming month is all packed with new car launches and these might catch the eye of the ones who are looking to buy or add new vehicles to their garage. New cars such as Honda City e:Hev, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Tata Nexon long-range electric vehicle, the BMW i4 four-door electric coupe and the new Volkswagen Virtus will be launched soon in India.

Honda City e:Hev

Honda has announced the new City e:Hev Hybrid sedan for India that will go on sale on May 4th. The Japanese automaker is manufacturing the City Hybrid models at its Tapukara facility situated in Rajasthan. The company has already started taking bookings for the same. The new Honda City e:Hev is the first pure hybrid model in the mid-size sedan segment in India. It promises to deliver a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl. It will come with three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid and engine power. The Honda City Hybrid will feature a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that has been paired with two motors. The engine churns out power up to 117 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm.

Nexon EV has been a viable option for those looking at a cleaner personal drive option but are also on a budget.

Tata Nexon long-range EV

Tata Motors is on a roll when it comes to electric car launches. After the introduction of the Avinya electric concept vehicle on April 29, the automaker is now all ready to bring the Nexon long-range electric vehicle into the Indian market on May 11. This new long-range EV will sit above the existing standard Nexon EV model which is the country's highest-selling battery-powered passenger car currently. At present. the Nexon EV offers a 30.2kWh unit battery pack that gives the electric vehicle a range of 312 km. It is likely that this new long-range Tata Nexon EV may push the range up to 380 km to 400 km on a single full charge.

BMW India will launch the new i4 in the country in May this year.

BMW i4 electric coupe

The new BMW i4 four-door electric coupe made its official debut in the Indian market as a rear-wheel-drive car. The premium spec BMW i4 M50xDrive will be rolled out at a later stage. This new electric vehicle from BMW will feature an 83.9 kWh battery pack which will provide power to the electric motor that moves the rear wheels of the EV. The electric motor of the BMW i4 can generate power out of 335 bhp along with a peak torque of 430 Nm. It promises the user a range of 590 km on a single cycle (WLTP rated). It is expected to launch on May 26.

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class promises to up the luxury quotient of the popular sedan.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz is all-ready to unveil its new generation C-Class on May 5. Mercedes is also expected to launch the new model this month. This upcoming model will come with a sleeker exterior design and will sit on 19-inch alloy wheels. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be offered in three variants namely C200, C220d and C300d.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will be launched in India in May, and is expected to bolster the carmaker's sales in the country in coming days.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus is all set to be the new member of the mid-size sedan segment. The Volkswagen Virtus will compete with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the newly-launched Skoda Slavia. The new model from Volkswagen has already hit production. The upcoming sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can generate power of 115 PS. It will also be available with a larger and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate a power output of 150 PS. Volkswagen is yet to announce the date of the new model's launch.

