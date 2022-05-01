HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Bmw X1 Teaser Previews Chiselled Styling, Unveiling Nearing

2023 BMW X1 teaser previews chiselled styling, unveiling nearing

2023 BMW X1 comes with a compact styling with a host of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 09:46 AM
The 2023 BMW X1 comes with updated LED headlamp and taillight designs. (Image: Facebook/BMW Charrier Cholet)
The 2023 BMW X1 comes with updated LED headlamp and taillight designs. (Image: Facebook/BMW Charrier Cholet)
The 2023 BMW X1 comes with updated LED headlamp and taillight designs. (Image: Facebook/BMW Charrier Cholet)
The 2023 BMW X1 comes with updated LED headlamp and taillight designs. (Image: Facebook/BMW Charrier Cholet)

The BMW dealer from France has revealed the teaser of the 2023 BMW X1 ahead of its official unveiling. The teaser image shows the new iteration of the luxury crossover with a chiselled design. The teaser image revealed the new X1's silhouette along with the LED daytime running light outlining the headlamp cluster and wraparound LED taillight as well. The sloping hood and sloping roof of the car along with a rear spoiler too are visible in the teaser image.

(Also Read: BMW i4 to Honda City Hybrid: Upcoming car launches in May 2022)

The dealer has also mentioned the date of unveiling as May 2. However, it is not clear if the German luxury carmaker is actually planning to unveil the crossover on May 2. A translation of the dealer's social media post says: "We are pleased to invite you to discover the new BMW X1 exclusively during its exceptional preview in our BMW Charrier dealership in Cholet on Monday, May 2nd from 5:00 pm. Take your chance to be the first in France to discover it!"

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹ 37.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, the post doesn't offer any further details about the 2023 BMW X1. The car has been previously spotted multiple times in its camouflaged test mule form though. Expect the 2023 BMW X1 to come with a chiselled design as compared to the outgoing model. Like its contemporary siblings, the new BMW X1 is expected to come with a larger kidney-shaped front grille. The headlamps and taillights are likely to come in an angular shape. There will be a quad exhaust setup.

Inside the cabin too, there would be a host of changes. Expect it to come with a dashboard that will have a similar layout to the 2-Series Active Tourer. Also, there would be an updated instrument cluster and infotainment system displays.

The 2023 BMW X1 is likely to come with a host of powertrain options. The M35i is likely to get the same engine as M135i and M235i. This would be a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 302 hp of power and 332 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X1 2023 BMW X1 luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla recalls just one Model X over poor body structure: Details here
Tesla recalls just one Model X over poor body structure: Details here
MG Motor India reports decline in April sales amid global resurgence of Covid
MG Motor India reports decline in April sales amid global resurgence of Covid
Porsche configurator gets over 160 colour options with a paint-to-sample feature
Porsche configurator gets over 160 colour options with a paint-to-sample feature
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
Jeep Meridian first-drive review: The ‘deceptive’ family SUV has a wild heart
Jeep Meridian first-drive review: The ‘deceptive’ family SUV has a wild heart

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city