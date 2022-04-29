HT Auto
All-new BMW i4 debuts in India as electric four-door coupe

The BMW i4 electric appears to be similar to the combustion engine counterpart, the 4 Series Gran Coupe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM
BMW India is likely to launch the new i4 in the country sometime around May this year.
BMW i4 electric car has made its official debut in the Indian market. The new EV comes out as a four-door coupe which will be made available in the Indian market as a rear-wheel-drive car. Following this, the higher-spec i4 M50 xDrive is expected to be rolled out in India in the later stage.

As per details listed on the company's official website, the new eDrive40 version comes with an 83.9kWh battery pack which juices up its electric motor powering the rear wheels. This electric motor has been rated to produce 335bhp of maximum power, backed up with 430Nm of peak torque. The motor propels the car across 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and the battery pack is good enough to deliver a full charge range of 590 km on a single cycle (WLTP rated). 

(Also Read: BMW and Audi suspend shipments by train to China)

The higher-spec version of the car - i4 M50 xDrive also features the same battery pack but delivers a higher 536 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 795 Nm of peak torque. Given the higher output, the car also crosses the 0-100 kmph line in just 3.9 seconds. However, the overall range is marginally less at 521 km (WLTP). 

In terms of exterior styling, the i4 appears to be similar to the combustion engine counterpart, the 4 Series Gran Coupe. In terms of overall dimensions, the car spans 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, and 1,448mm in height. The wheelbase of the i4 electric stands at 2,856mm.

The cabin space features a very futuristic layout with a BMW Curved dual-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch driver display as well as a huge 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen embedded with BMW OS 8. 

BMW India is likely to launch the new i4 in the country sometime around May this year. More details will be rolled out soon.

 

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i4 BMW electric car electric cars electric vehicles EVs BMW India i4 electric all-electric i4
