Volvo offers OTA software updates to over 190,000 customers across 34 markets

All-new Volvo car models can now receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates and more than 190,000 customers across 34 markets can down those updates, claim the Swedish luxury car marquee. The cars eligible for receiving OTA software updates include the new XC90, S60, and V60 along with the electric cars of the brand as well. This means the full Volvo portfolio is now eligible for an update of the car's complete operating system over the air.

The car brand says that Volvo owners will see their infotainment upgraded to a newer version of Android Automotive OS, Android 11 with the OTA update going out this week. They’ll also get access to new app categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking now available with video streaming expected to be added later in the year. The latest OTA update is claimed to bring feature improvements, ranging from better energy management through improved climate timers and updates to mobile app functionality and in-car applications.

The energy management improvements through the latest OTA update are claimed to help in maintaining appropriate battery temperatures during both cold and warm days, boosting driving range. Charging time has also improved, claims Volvo. The automaker says that pre-heating of the battery lowers charging time. The Volvo Cars app also comes with frequent updates from the car on the charging percentage during an ongoing session. This latest OTA update comes as the auto company's eighth complete car update.

“By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day," said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars. He also added that this is a significant milestone as the company is now updating cars of all models in a majority of the markets.

