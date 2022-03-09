HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Features, specs, engine compared

Volkswagen Virtus competes with rivals like Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 04:25 PM
Volkswagen has unveiled its latest offering in India, Virtus midsize sedan, which is positioned against some tough rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. The all-new Volkswagen Virtus comes replacing the automaker's popular midsize sedan Vento in the Indian market.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz)

The sedans have been witnessing shrinking demand and sales, due to the increasing preference for SUVs and crossovers. However, the appeal of the sedans is still there, especially in the midsize sedan segment.

Volkswagen AG aims to continue bringing its sedans in India as part of its India 2.0 strategy, as the German automaker claims. Both the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus come as part of that plan and they compete with each other despite being from the same automobile group.

Here is a comparison between the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price

Volkswagen is yet to announce the price of the Virtus sedan. Available in two different trim options - Dynamic Line and Performance Line, expect this sedan to come priced competitive against rivals in the segment. Skoda Slavia on the other hand comes priced between 10.69 - 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Dimension

 Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Length4,561 mm4,561 mm
Width1,752 mm1,752 mm
Height1,487 mm1,507 mm
Wheelbase2,651 mm2,651 mm
Boot space521-litres521-litres

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus comes available in six colour options – Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Rising Blue Metallic. Dimensionally Volkswagen Virtus measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Also, this sedan comes with a boot space of 521-litres.

Skoda Slavia on the other hand measures 4,541 in length, 1,752 mm in width and 1,507 mm in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and a boot space measuring 521-litres. Volkswagen Virtus comes with the same length, width, wheelbase and boot storage as Skoda Slavia. However, the Slavia is a bit taller than Virtus.

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Specification

 Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Engine1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI
Maximum power115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L)115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L)
Maximum torque178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L)178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L)
Transmission6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG

Volkswagen Virtus is available with a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). Both engines come with idle start/stop to deliver better mileage. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre EVO TSI engine with ACT produces 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a seven-speed DSG, a six-speed automatic torque converter, and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda Slavia is available with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSi petrol motor. Both these two petrol engines are the same as the Volkswagen Virtus and churn out the same power and torque output.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 04:25 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Skoda Slavia
