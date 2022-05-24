HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Virtus To Launch On June 9 In Big Bid To Renew Sedan Segment

Volkswagen Virtus to launch on June 9 in big bid to renew sedan segment

Volkswagen Virtus is one of the smartest-looking sedans around and all eyes are now on how the company would price the product.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 11:14 AM
Volkswagen Virtus will be available in two trims - Dynamic Line (Left) and Performance Line.
Volkswagen Virtus will be available in two trims - Dynamic Line (Left) and Performance Line.
Volkswagen Virtus will be available in two trims - Dynamic Line (Left) and Performance Line.
Volkswagen Virtus will be available in two trims - Dynamic Line (Left) and Performance Line.

Volkswagen Virtus has a launch date and it is scheduled for June 9. The Virtus is the latest product from the Volkswagen camp in India and the model is looking at reviving the mid-size sedan segment, a category that has conceded ground to SUVs in recent times. The Virtus follows the line already taken by Skoda Slavia, its technical cousin, and will be offered in two broad trims - Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Virtus is based on the Volkswagen MQB A0 IN platform which also underpins the Slavia from Skoda that was launched earlier this year. Larger than the Vento, the Virtus will also replace this model in the market here. But while space and a stronger road presence are key focus areas, Volkswagen is also betting big on the engine options and feature lists to impress prospective buyers.

Volkswagen Virtus engine and transmission

Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with a choice of two engine options and three transmission choices. The Virtus in Dynamic Line will come with the 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed AT. The Performance Line will have the Virtus with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine mated to the much-acclaimed DSG unit.

The 1.0-litre motor produces 114 bhp and offers 175Nm of torque while the more capable engine offers 148 bhp and has 250 Nm of torque for the taking.

 Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Engine1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI
Maximum power115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L)115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L)
Maximum torque178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L)178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L)
Transmission6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG

Volkswagen Virtus colour options

Virtus is being made available in six exterior colour choices. These are Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Curcuma Yellow.

Volkswagen Virtus exterior highlights

Virtus gets LED projector headlamps, fog lights, red brake calipers, black ORVMs, roof and shark fin antenna. The sedan stands on 16-inch alloy wheels and gets chromer inserts on the front as well as rear bumper.

Virtus dimensions are more pronounced than Vento. The sedan measures 4,561 mm in length, has a height of 1,507 mm and a width of 1,752 mm. It also has a large boot space at 521 litres.

 Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Length4,561 mm4,561 mm
Width1,752 mm1,752 mm
Height1,487 mm1,507 mm
Wheelbase2,651 mm2,651 mm
Boot space521-litres521-litres

Volkswagen Virtus cabin highlights

Virtus is loaded with new-age features in a determined bid to make it appeal to customers looking for a premium vehicle from the inside. The cabin of Volkswagen Virtus - depending on trim and variant of course, gets a 10-inch main display screen, an all-digital driver display screen, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, among other highlights.

The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  

Volkswagen Virtus rivals

Virtus, once launched, will take on established players like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City, apart from Skoda Slavia as well.

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Virtus Virtus Volkswagen Skoda Slavia Slavia Verna Honda City Ciaz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details
Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years
Watch: This man in a motorized wheelchair tows a boat
Watch: This man in a motorized wheelchair tows a boat
All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at ₹19.19 lakh
All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at 19.19 lakh
Kia sells one crore cars in US market since debut, EV6 in red is milestone unit
Kia sells one crore cars in US market since debut, EV6 in red is milestone unit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city