Volkswagen Virtus to launch on June 9 in big bid to renew sedan segment

Volkswagen Virtus is one of the smartest-looking sedans around and all eyes are now on how the company would price the product.

Volkswagen Virtus has a launch date and it is scheduled for June 9. The Virtus is the latest product from the Volkswagen camp in India and the model is looking at reviving the mid-size sedan segment, a category that has conceded ground to SUVs in recent times. The Virtus follows the line already taken by Skoda Slavia, its technical cousin, and will be offered in two broad trims - Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

The Virtus is based on the Volkswagen MQB A0 IN platform which also underpins the Slavia from Skoda that was launched earlier this year. Larger than the Vento, the Virtus will also replace this model in the market here. But while space and a stronger road presence are key focus areas, Volkswagen is also betting big on the engine options and feature lists to impress prospective buyers.

Volkswagen Virtus engine and transmission

Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with a choice of two engine options and three transmission choices. The Virtus in Dynamic Line will come with the 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed AT. The Performance Line will have the Virtus with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine mated to the much-acclaimed DSG unit.

The 1.0-litre motor produces 114 bhp and offers 175Nm of torque while the more capable engine offers 148 bhp and has 250 Nm of torque for the taking.

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Engine 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI Maximum power 115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L) 115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L) Maximum torque 178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L) 178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L) Transmission 6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG 6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG

Volkswagen Virtus colour options

Virtus is being made available in six exterior colour choices. These are Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Curcuma Yellow.

Volkswagen Virtus exterior highlights

Virtus gets LED projector headlamps, fog lights, red brake calipers, black ORVMs, roof and shark fin antenna. The sedan stands on 16-inch alloy wheels and gets chromer inserts on the front as well as rear bumper.

Virtus dimensions are more pronounced than Vento. The sedan measures 4,561 mm in length, has a height of 1,507 mm and a width of 1,752 mm. It also has a large boot space at 521 litres.

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Length 4,561 mm 4,561 mm Width 1,752 mm 1,752 mm Height 1,487 mm 1,507 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,651 mm Boot space 521-litres 521-litres

Volkswagen Virtus cabin highlights

Virtus is loaded with new-age features in a determined bid to make it appeal to customers looking for a premium vehicle from the inside. The cabin of Volkswagen Virtus - depending on trim and variant of course, gets a 10-inch main display screen, an all-digital driver display screen, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, among other highlights.

The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.

Volkswagen Virtus rivals

Virtus, once launched, will take on established players like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City, apart from Skoda Slavia as well.

