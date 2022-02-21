HT Auto
Home Cars Volkswagen’s new sedan, rival to Skoda Slavia, teased ahead of March 8 debut

Volkswagen’s new sedan, rival to Skoda Slavia, teased ahead of March 8 debut

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB A0 IN platform, the Virtus sedan will replace the Volkswagen Vento in the market when launched.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM
Volkswagen has teased the Virtus premium sedan, which will take on upcoming Skoda Slavia, will be unveiled on March 8. 
Volkswagen has teased the Virtus premium sedan, which will take on upcoming Skoda Slavia, will be unveiled on March 8. 

Volkswagen is all set to drive in a new sedan in the mid-size premium category. The German carmaker has shared the first teaser of the upcoming sedan, likely to be called Virtus, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads under camouflage a number of times.

The teaser image and a video clipping shows that the Virtus will come with LED headlight units along with LED DRLs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new sedan, which is slated to replace Vento in the Indian markets, will have ‘striking design’ as described by the carmaker. The teaser promises the new sedan has been ‘engineered for the thrills’.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the Group's MQB A0 IN platform, which underpins several new generation models from both Volkswagen and Skoda. The sedan is likely to share a lot of similarities with the upcoming Skoda Slavia sedan, which will be launched later this month.

Volkswagen Virtus is likely to be longer and wider in dimension when compared to the existing Vento models. This essentially means that the new sedan will offer a whole lot of space for passengers inside the cabin. Besides the LED units, the Virtus is also likely to get chrome grille bar among other exterior features.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Virtus is likely to come powered with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine. These units are already in use in the Taigun SUV. The engines are likely to be mated to a six-speed manual, six-speed AT and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

While the official debut of the Volkswagen Virtus will take place early next month, the launch is expected to take place by the end of the March or early April. When launched, the Virtus will take on the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City besides Skoda Slavia.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus 2022 Virtus Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Vento Volkswagen Vento
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert
Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India
Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is ₹2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is 2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city