Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers

Volkswagen has started delivering the 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers across India. The German carmaker had launched the five-seater SUV last month. It rivals other premium five-seater SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross SUV among others.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner."

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is offered in only variant. The SUV was launched at a price of ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tiguan is one of the four SUVs that the automaker had announced to launch in the country.

(Also read - 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan drive review: Refined flavour for the SUV connoisseur)

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is based on Volkswagen's MQB platform that is similar to several models that the automaker offers. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor engine. The engine is capable of generating a power output of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The company has paired the engine with a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system will come as standard for this SUV.

The new Tiguan SUV also comes with several changes in its exterior and interior design. It now gets a revised front grille with chrome accents, LED matrix headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a new bumper with triangular fog lamps. With the slimmer LED tail lights with the Tiguan lettering moved at the centre of the tailgate, SUV's rear looks compact.

The dashboard inside the 2021 Tiguan SUV is dominated a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital virtual cockpit driver display. The infotainment is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also comes with gesture control. The SUV also offers 30-colour ambient light, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof that takes its premium quotient a notch up. Other highlights include illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, and flat bottom multi-function steering wheel.

As far as safety is concerned, Volkswagen has packed the Tiguan with six airbags along with other safety features like cruise control, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera and Driver Alert System.

First Published Date: