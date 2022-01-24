HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers

Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan five-seater SUV was launched in India last month at a price of 32 lakh (ex-showroom). 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 01:19 PM
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan five-seater SUV was launched in India last month at a price of ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan five-seater SUV was launched in India last month at a price of ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen has started delivering the 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers across India. The German carmaker had launched the five-seater SUV last month. It rivals other premium five-seater SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross SUV among others.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner."

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is offered in only variant. The SUV was launched at a price of 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tiguan is one of the four SUVs that the automaker had announced to launch in the country.

(Also read - 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan drive review: Refined flavour for the SUV connoisseur)

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is based on Volkswagen's MQB platform that is similar to several models that the automaker offers. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor engine. The engine is capable of generating a power output of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The company has paired the engine with a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system will come as standard for this SUV.

The new Tiguan SUV also comes with several changes in its exterior and interior design. It now gets a revised front grille with chrome accents, LED matrix headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a new bumper with triangular fog lamps. With the slimmer LED tail lights with the Tiguan lettering moved at the centre of the tailgate, SUV's rear looks compact.

The dashboard inside the 2021 Tiguan SUV is dominated a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital virtual cockpit driver display. The infotainment is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also comes with gesture control. The SUV also offers 30-colour ambient light, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof that takes its premium quotient a notch up. Other highlights include illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, and flat bottom multi-function steering wheel.

As far as safety is concerned, Volkswagen has packed the Tiguan with six airbags along with other safety features like cruise control, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera and Driver Alert System.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 01:19 PM IST
TAGS: Tiguan 2021 Tiguan Tiguan 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city