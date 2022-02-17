HT Auto
Home Cars Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

Volkswagen is mulling the idea of making an all-electric pickup truck.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 12:24 PM
Volkswagen being one of the major automakers in the world is also working on autonomous driving technologies. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen being one of the major automakers in the world is also working on autonomous driving technologies. (REUTERS)

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess believes the global auto industry will see widespread penetration of autonomous driving technology within 25 years. He also said that Volkswagen being one of the major automakers in the world is aiming to strike partnerships with different companies and startups to increase its self-sufficiency in software and to add such features as brand-specific voice assistance to its cars.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Volkswagen mid-size sedan for India to have its global unveil on March 8)

If the electric powertrain is one of the major disruptive technology the auto industry is working upon for the last couple of years, self-driving technology is on the other side of the coin. Several automakers have been already offering semi-autonomous driving assisting software in their vehicles. However, fully autonomous driving software is yet to be available in any vehicle. But with several automakers working on those technologies, it is expected to be incorporated soon. Volkswagen being one of the major automakers in the world is also working on such technologies.

Herbert Diess also said that Volkswagen is working on an ID Space Vizzion pure electric sedan and an SUV variant for the North American market. The carmaker also mulling plans for its ID 3 Cabriolet, said Diess.

Several automakers including the legacy players such as Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan along with relatively new auto-tech players like Tesla, Rivian are focusing on electric pickup trucks. Volkswagen CEO Diess too has indicated that it might be a good idea for the German auto giant to venture into the same territory.

In that case, we can expect a future Volkswagen electric pickup truck similar to Ford F-150 Lightning. However, Diess didn't confirm anything about the electric pickup project.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen autonomous driving self-driving
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at ₹
BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at
Volkswagen Beetle EV might be a possibility, hints Herbert Diess
Volkswagen Beetle EV might be a possibility, hints Herbert Diess
Royal Enfield Scram 411 reaches dealership warehouse, launch imminent
Royal Enfield Scram 411 reaches dealership warehouse, launch imminent
Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription
Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription
Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years
Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city