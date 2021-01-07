Virtual turns real: Take a look at Lamborghini's V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept

Lamborghini's V12 Vision GT is a concept racing car made for the Sony PlayStation 4 game Gran Turismo Sport racing. In a dream come true for gaming enthusiasts, a video of the real-life version of this virtual racing car was recently posted on social media.

The concept was first introduced by Lamborghini in November of 2019. The carmaker had also presented a real-life model of the sports car ahead of the World Finals of the 2019 FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships. Though the virtual racing car was made available on PlayStation only later, the real-life model was never seen after this. Until now.

The video shows popular vlogger Supercar Blondie, uncovering the concept car and doing a walkaround. Finally, the car is also shown being driven on the road.

The visionary concept uses the powertrain from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 - a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that is coupled to a mild-hybrid system and gives out a total of 808 hp. In the PlayStation game, the concept car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h.

In terms of design, the Vision GT boasts Lamborghini design DNA. It features an iconic single center line and an unmistakable silhouette while emphasizing a single seater layout. The main body is disconnected from the fenders and a large wing houses a Y-taillight dominating the rear.

Rear profile of the visionary concept

The driver's cockpit is like that of pilots as the entry has to be made from the front of the car, like a jetfighter pilot. The main driving controls are housed in the steering wheel and all important information is displayed virtually in front of the driver.

Though the Lamborghini V12 Vision GT is designed as an ultimate virtual car in a way to get the attention of Gran Turismo Sport gamers, the real world looks like a Lamborghini car that has been made for the future.