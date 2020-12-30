Watch: North America's very first Lamborghini Sian delivered in grand style

The first Lamborghini Sian to hit North American roads was recently delivered as a Christmas present to the owner, and quite in style. A video of the cars' delivery shows the wooden box containing the car being gift-wrapped with a special gift tag that read, 'To: TN. From: Santa'.

The sports car is finished in a vibrant orange shade dubbed Arancio Atlas and features a host of exposed gloss carbon fibre parts that includes the towering rear wing and the engine cover. The one that has been delivered in North America is one out of the only 63 units of the limited-production car that was unveiled back in September 2019.

The video shows the unwrapping, unboxing and uncovering of the sports beast that is then driven out of the wooden box by the owner himself. The car is then parked near Christmas trees and other festive decorations, making it a special Santa gift in every way.

The Sian is powered by Lamborghini's naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that is coupled to a mild-hybrid system and gives out a total of 808 hp. Its mild-hybrid system based on super capacitors consists of a 48-volt, 34 hp electric motor. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h.

On the exterior, the hybrid sports car features sharp lines, aerodynamic elegance and an unmistakable silhouette. It gets a fully carbon fibre body. Its electrochromic roof and moving surfaces controlled by smart materials are sculpted by innovative lines. It features Terzo Millennio-inspired headlights that leave behind an indelible luminous signature. The Sian's interior reflects classic Lamborghini style including Y-shaped features and hexagonal shapes.