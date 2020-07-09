Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet

In a world adjusting to a new normal, Lamborghini is adapting rather well and the Sian Roadster is a shining example of how the automaker may be proving Darwin's theory of evolution correct. A roofless hybrid sports car, the Sian was showcased to the world recently and drew quite a lot of praise for the new roads it seeks to race down on.

Defining the future design language of coupe, Sian Roadster sports an open-air cabin and is evocative of the iconic periscopio line inspired by the first Countach, running diagonally from the cockpit to the rear and culminating in the aerodynamic airstreamers behind driver and passenger. Sweeping contours and purposeful aero wings further add to the Sian's visual stance while a low front profile with integrated carbon fiber splitter hosts Lamborghini's unmistakable Y-shaped head lights.

The Sian Roadster goes from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

It is not just about looks as almost all of these visually-striking elements enable the car to throw a challenge to the wind. Airflow is directed through the front splitters and through the front bonnet, through the side air intakes and outlets and over the rear spoiler, with no loss of aerodynamic efficiency from the roadster’s roofless design. Lamborghini further states that the active cooling vanes on the rear use unique materials-science technology that has been patented by it. When put into operation, these vanes rotate and provide both an elegant and lightweight cooling solution.

All 19 units of Sian Roadster produced have already been sold.

The rear profile is highlighted by Lamborghini’s evocative hexagon design, including six hexagonal taillights, again inspired by the Countach.

With eyes firmly set on the future road ahead, Sian gets a next-generation V12 engine and this is combined with 48-volt e-motor, delivering 33 bhp. This motor is fitted into the gearbox and promises to offer lightening quick response and enhanced performance.

The innovative supercapacitor application on the Sian - the name literally means flash or lightning, claims to store 10 times the power of a regular lithium-ion battery. It is located in the bulkhead, between the cockpit and engine which ensures perfect weight distribution.

Sian Roadster may well be the most powerful Lamborghini ever when thermal and electric power is combined.

All of this future combined with the might of a V12 engine which is uprated to 774 bhp (more when combined with the hybrid system) makes the Sian a true-blooded speed demon. The car has a top speed of 350 kmph and promises instant acceleration even in low gears. There is improved traction force and an enhanced regenerative braking system designed specifically for Sian by Lamborghini.

Sian is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the color chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification.

Lamborghini Sian Roadster, with all of these abilities and credentials, makes a solid case for itself as a vehicle which combines positive elements of open-air comfort with the inherent performance genetics it gets from being a Lamborghini. "The Sian Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini," says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies."