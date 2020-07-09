In Pics: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car 7 Photos . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 08:55 AM IST HT Auto Desk Lamborghini has showcased the Sian Roadster hybrid sports car with a clear intention to evolve with changing times. 1/7Lamborghini has showcased what it claims to be its most powerful offering yet - Sian Roadster hybrid sports car that not only combines the best of thermal and electric power but features a striking design language and an open top. 2/7Strong contour lines lend a dominant visual appeal to the Sian. Almost every element on the outside though contributes to the performance capabilities of the car. 3/7Sian is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the color chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification. 4/7The Sian Roadster goes from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. 5/7All 19 units of Sian Roadster produced have already been sold. 6/7Sian Roadster makes use of enhance regenerative braking system designed specifically for it. 7/7Lamborghini's Sian Roadster claims to be fast and capable, and outlines the car makers vision for a future of hybrid performance.