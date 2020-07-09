In Pics: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car

  • Lamborghini has showcased the Sian Roadster hybrid sports car with a clear intention to evolve with changing times.
Lamborghini has showcased what it claims to be its most powerful offering yet - Sian Roadster hybrid sports car that not only combines the best of thermal and electric power but features a striking design language and an open top.
Strong contour lines lend a dominant visual appeal to the Sian. Almost every element on the outside though contributes to the performance capabilities of the car.
Sian is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the color chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification.
The Sian Roadster goes from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.
All 19 units of Sian Roadster produced have already been sold.
Sian Roadster makes use of enhance regenerative braking system designed specifically for it.
Lamborghini's Sian Roadster claims to be fast and capable, and outlines the car makers vision for a future of hybrid performance.
