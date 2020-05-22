Porsche India on Friday resumed deliveries in full swing and one of the first persons to get the keys of an absolute stunner was Vikas Kohli, brother of India cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Vikas took the delivery of a swanky Panamera Turbo from the Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR. The black sportscar is priced at upwards of ₹2.21 crore (ex showroom) and boasts of a 4 litre twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 550 HP at 5,750 rpm.

Porsche Panamera Turbo has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor - by 3cms. (Photo courtesy: Porsche)

Porsche Panamera Turbo is 30 HP more powerful than its predecessor, more fuel efficient and has lesser emission, and is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. It is quite a stunner to look at as well and features LED main head ligths with four-spot DRLs, LED tail lights with four-spot brake lights, an extending rear spoiler that is integrated into the body to reduce lift at the rear -axle at high speeds, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist with Turn Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist, surround view camera, panoramic sunroof, 12-inch touchscreen display, two 10-inch removable entertainment units for rear passengers, 14-way power seats, rear-seat heating, all-seat massage functionality (upon request) and access to internet through WLAN router of Connected Plus module.

The car was launched back in India back in 2017 and has been an object of envy among automotive enthusiasts here and the world over.

Vikas Kohli takes delivery of his new Porsche.

An entrepreneur by profession, Vikas appears to share his passion for vehicles with his brother who has a number of high-performance and luxury cars in his own garage, including an Audi R8 LMX, R8 V10, A8L W12 Quattro, an S6, among others. Virat is also the brand ambassador for Audi in India.

Porsche and Volkswagen had merged in 2011 and the Volkswagen Group is also the parent company of Audi, among others like Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini.