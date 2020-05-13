Porsche India has opened the order books for the 911 Turbo S. The sports car has been priced at Rs. 3.08 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche has also opened online booking of the 911 Turbo S through Porsche India’s official website. It now offers customisation of the car with a click of a button as it moves sales and servicing digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deliveries of the 911 Turbo S to its new customers is likely to start towards end of 2020.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is powered by a 3.8-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine is mated to a 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It can produce 641 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 800 Nm at 2,500-4,000 rpm. The sports car can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 330 kmph. The new Porsche 911 Turbo S has four air intakes with a larger overall section and less resistance which help improve engine efficiency.

Turbo S is now wider by 45 cm and sits 10 mm lower on 20-inch alloy wheels. The alloys also have an optional 21-inch version.

Porsche interiors are distinguished by high-quality finishes and sporty taste. The numerous standard features include interiors entirely in leather and carbon fibre inserts combined with details in Light Silver colour.

The 18-way adjustable sports seats are embellished with stitching that wants to be a tribute to the first 911 Turbo (type 930). The high-quality logos and graphic elements of the instrument panel complete the typical equipment of the Turbo S.

The central screen of the PCM system is now in 10.9-inch format and has a new configuration that allows you to use it quickly and without causing distraction. Among the other on-board equipment supplied by the Manufacturer, the GT sports steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with the new integrated Porsche Track Precision app and the BOSE Surround Sound audio system are worth mentioning.



