The Tata Nexon EV has come out to be the best-selling EV for the month of April 2021. The company has managed to achieve 525 unit sales of the Nexon EV last month which holds a major weightage in the overall 749 unit sales in the electric car segment of the country. Moreover, the Nexon EV has also contributed over 7.5% to the total Nexon model sales in April 2021.

(Also Read: Electric cars to be cheaper than ICE vehicles in Europe by 2026, claims study)

The second position in the electric car segment was taken by the ZS EV which accounted for much lower 156 sales last month. At the third and fourth positions stood the Tata Tigor EV and the Hyundai Kona EV at 56 units and 12 units, respectively.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors announced that the Nexon EV has crossed the 4,000 unit sales milestone ever since its launch in January 2020. For the record, Nexon EV was also the best-selling electric vehicle in India in the financial year 2020-21. The homegrown automaker also recorded its highest-ever monthly and quarterly EV sales of 705 units and 1,711 units in March'21 and Q4 FY21, respectively.

(Also read: This cute little Citroen EV may suit budget-conscious shoppers)

Meanwhile, select Tata cars are available with up to ₹65,000 benefits in May 2021 and the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 on the purchase of Nexon EV. Tata is also offering benefits on the Nexon diesel variants. (To know more details click here)











