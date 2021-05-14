Select Tata cars are available at notable discounts and offers for the month of May 2021. Customers can avail these benefits on any of the Tata dealerships in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

For starters, the Tata Harrier Camo and Dark Edition variants are available with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. Apart from this, there is also a corporate discount of ₹5,000. Other variants of the Harrier SUV are also eligible for an additional cash discount of ₹25,000.

Tata is also offering benefits on the Nexon diesel variants. There is a direct cash discount of ₹5,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of ₹5,000 on the purchase of Nexon diesel variants. The corporate discount for the petrol variant of the Nexon SUV has been kept at ₹3,000.

Tata's Tiago and Tigor cars can be bought at a direct cash discount of ₹15,000. Along with this, there is also an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000 being offered on each of these cars.

While the Tata Nexon EV can be bought with an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000, there is no discount being offered on the Tata Safari.

Note: Discount and offer details may vary depending upon the dealership location. Check with your nearest Tata Motors dealership for accurate details.