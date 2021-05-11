Amidst the deepening crisis due to the rampaging second wave of the Covid-019 pandemic in India, several state governments across the country have announced lockdowns for certain periods. Keeping this situation in focus, homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday has announced that it will extend the warranty and free service period for its passenger vehicle owners in an attempt to offer a hassle-free aftersales experience.

(Also Read: Tata Tiago CNG variant spied amid testing, may launch soon)

The warranty and free service period of the Tata Motors passenger vehicles, being expired between 1st April 2021 and 31st may 2021, will be extended till 30th June 2021, as the automaker has announced in a statement. As several vehicle owners are unable to service their vehicles due to the state lockdowns, which are scheduled for maintenance in this period, this initiative will help them, claims the automaker.

Talking about the announcement, Dimple Mehta, Head of Customer Care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, said that the Covid-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements, and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to Tata Motors' authorized service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs, which would become a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the ongoing lockdown.

"We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience," Mehta further added.

Meanwhile, the automaker has announced that it has expanded the service network across more than 400 locations with more than 608 service centres in India.