Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is a small mini electric vehicle that is giving Tesla Model 3 run for the money. Yes, this made-in-China small electric car has become the world’s bestselling EV in January and February 2021, by beating the Tesla Model 3 electric sedan.

The Hong Guang Mini EV sells in China at a price of 28,800 yuan, which is nearly $4,500. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 rear-drive Standard Range Plus variant’s price starts at $38,190.

Despite the small electric car lagging behind Tesla Model 3 in terms of battery capacity, range, and performance, Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV convenience and affordable pricing have made it the world’s bestselling electric vehicle.

According to The Verge, Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV has sold more than 36,000 units in January 2021, as compared to the Tesla Model 3 that sold around 21,500 units in the same month. In February 2021 as well, Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV sold more than 20,000 units, as compared to just 13,700 Tesla Model 3.

Dimensionally, the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is just 115 inches long, 59 inches wide, and has a height of nearly 64 inches. The car has a wheelbase of just 76.4 inches and it weighs just 665 kg. The electric car is claimed to have a range of 170 kilometres on a single charge. The tiny electric car can reach a top speed of 100 kmph.

In comparison, the 2021 Tesla Model weighs 1,587 kg and has a length of 185 inches. The electric sedan is 73 inches wide and 57 inches tall. Also, it has a wheelbase of 113 inches. The Tesla Model 3 is claimed to be capable of running 402 km on a single charge.

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is manufactured under a joint partnership between the China’s state-owned auto manufacturer SAIC Motor along with Wuling Motors and US auto giant General Motors. The auto company is referred as Wuling in the Chinese market.