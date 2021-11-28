Home > Auto > Cars > This is how Elon Musk responds to General Motors CEO's EV leader comment
Tesla currently holds the pole position in the US EV market. (REUTERS)
Tesla currently holds the pole position in the US EV market. (REUTERS)

This is how Elon Musk responds to General Motors CEO's EV leader comment

2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2021, 11:53 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • GM CEO Mary Barra said that her company is not going to cede its leadership position to anyone

Tesla is certainly the pole position holder when it comes to the US electric vehicle market. The US-based EV manufacturer owns a sizeable chunk of the global electric car market as well. As most of us simply focus on electric vehicles, it's hard to ignore the surrounding topics in the domain.

Similar Cars

Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)

Tata Tigor Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)

Tata Nexon Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)

Mg Zs Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)

Force Motors Gurkha New

2596 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: How safe is a Tesla? This Model S falls off cliff, driver escapes with ‘scratch’)

Earlier in November, General Motors CEO Mary Barra was asked about electric vehicles and she said that GM is the market leader in EVs. She also said that GM is not going to cede its leadership position to anyone. These words were amplified by US President Joe Biden during his tour of GM's ZERO EV plant, where he took the GMC Hummer EV for a test drive.

Mary Barra's comment surprised many, as the iconic auto manufacturer is nowhere close to Tesla when it comes to selling electric vehicles. Responding to GN CEO's comment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted, "Hypothetically, if they did make lots of electric cars, then they would be the leader." As per Musk's indication, GM has a chance to become a market leader if it starts making a larger number of EVs.

However, at this moment, GM is far away from that point. Tesla is currently the biggest electric car seller in the US. Ford Motor Company recently said that it aims to step up its game and within two-years targets to become the second-largest electric car manufacturer in the US. In that case, as well, General Motors would be number three, at best.

GM in the meantime has spent a lot of resources to develop its new Ultium platform, dedicated to the future electric vehicles of the automaker. Either way, the consumers are going to see a flurry of electric cars coming to the market as almost all the car majors are working on a host of BEVs.

  • First Published Date : 28 Nov 2021, 11:53 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue