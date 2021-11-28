This is how Elon Musk responds to General Motors CEO's EV leader comment

Mary Barra's comment surprised many, as the iconic auto manufacturer is nowhere close to Tesla when it comes to selling electric vehicles. Responding to GN CEO's comment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted, "Hypothetically, if they did make lots of electric cars, then they would be the leader." As per Musk's indication, GM has a chance to become a market leader if it starts making a larger number of EVs.

However, at this moment, GM is far away from that point. Tesla is currently the biggest electric car seller in the US. Ford Motor Company recently said that it aims to step up its game and within two-years targets to become the second-largest electric car manufacturer in the US. In that case, as well, General Motors would be number three, at best.

GM in the meantime has spent a lot of resources to develop its new Ultium platform, dedicated to the future electric vehicles of the automaker. Either way, the consumers are going to see a flurry of electric cars coming to the market as almost all the car majors are working on a host of BEVs.