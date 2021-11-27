How safe is a Tesla? This Model S falls off cliff, driver escapes with ‘scratch’

The incident with the images of the wrecked Tesla Model S went viral on Twitter, with even Elon Musk, CEO of the EV-maker liking it.

There are no confirmation on how the driver escaped the crash without major injuries. The images do not confirm if the airbags had deployed to save the owner. The reason behind the crash is also not known. Tesla has been under the scanner for its Autopilot feature which has been suspected of one of the reasons behind some of the fatal accidents in recent times.

US road safety watchdog NHTSA had earlier launched a probe of into Tesla’s Autopilot program after a dozen collisions were reported involving the Autopilot system and first-responder vehicles. The regulator is currently assessing the technologies and methods that Tesla uses to monitor, assist and enforce drivers' engagement when using Autopilot. It is also assessing the Autopilot system's ability to detect objects and events on the road, and its response to them.