Hyundai Exter launching on July 10: All we know so far

Hyundai is ready to launch its much-awaited and much-hyped SUV Exter in India on July 10. Already unveiled on its website, the Hyundai Extere is going to be the next big launch from the brand in India. Also, this is going to be the next big launch in the Indian utility vehicle space in July 2023, after the introduction of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the launch of the Kia Seltos facelift , both of which have been launched in the country earlier this month.

Hyundai has touted the upcoming micro SUV as a modern SUV that symbolizes outdoor, travel and leisure. The South Korean auto giant also claimed that the Exter takes inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside. The SUV is already available for booking through the company's website and dealerships. A key USP of the car is that it is expected to come as one of the most budget-friendly SUVs from Hyundai.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Which model offers what feature

Before the car launches tomorrow, here are all the details about it we know so far.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Exter ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Renault City K-ze ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Aura ₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Amaze ₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai Exter: Design

Hyundai Exter comes with a design that is unique compared to the automaker's other SUVs available in India. The front fascia gets H-shaped LED daytime running lights sitting on top of the projector headlamps that sit at both ends of the black meshed radiator grille. The LED DRLs are connected by a sleek black strip. There is a skid plate and the car's side profile highlights a black cladding. It runs on diamond-cut sporty alloy wheels. Moving to the back, there are H-shaped LED taillights connected by a thick shiny black bar.

Overall, sharing the Grand i10 Nios' platform, the car looks compact and eye-catching with its contemporary design. Some other design elements as we have seen in the images revealed by the automaker include a prominent parametric front grille and Ranger Khaki exterior colour. The SUV will come with the longest wheelbase in its segment at 2,450 mm. Also, it will be the tallest model in its segment with a height of 1,631 mm. These will ensure better headroom and legroom for the occupants.

Hyundai Exter: Expected price and rivals

Hyundai Exter is already available for booking online and offline at ₹11,000. It is expected to come priced in the range of ₹6-10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it the most affordable Hyundai SUV in India. Upon launch, the SUV will lock horns with Tata Punch. Besides that, it will also challenge rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite etc.

Hyundai Exter: Features

Hyundai Exter may come as a sub-10 lakh SUV, but the automaker has already hinted that it will come loaded with a wide range of features. Some of the most prominent features that will be available in the Exter will include a 4.2-inch digital display at the instrument cluster, a free-standing eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options, a dashcam with front and rear camera, smartphone app-based connectivity features, and voice-enabled smart electric sunroof among others.

Hyundai Exter: Safety

On the safety front, the Hyundai Exter will come as the country's first sub-four-metre SUV equipped with six airbags, including driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags. Hyundai has said that it will have 26 safety features including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control), three-point seat belt and seatbelt reminder, keyless entry, burglar alarm, ESS, parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and more.

Hyundai Exter: Specification

Hyundai Exter will be available in multiple powertrain options. These will include an E20 fuel-ready 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Also, there will be an AMT on offer. Besides this, there will be a CNG variant on offer as well, which will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine.

First Published Date: