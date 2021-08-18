Tata Motors unveils new Tigor EV, price launch to take place on August 31

Tata Motors has unveiled the updated Tigor EV with Ziptron technology. It comes as the second electric car from the brand with the Ziptron technology, after Nexon EV, the most successful electric passenger car in India.

The new Tata Tigor EV is currently available for pre-booking at the dealerships at an amount of ₹21,000. The final price of the car will be announced on August 31.

The new Tigor EV comes with a completely revised design. It is now more in line with the updated Tiago and Altorz hatchback. The car gets sleek headlamps with projector units. The front grille and front bumper have been updated as well. The wheels get blue accents signifying the zero-emission character of the sub-compact sedan.

Inside the cabin, the car gets a revised look compared to the outgoing model. It gets blue accents on the dashboard and seats, just like the Nexon EV. It gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to a Harman audio system. It also offers over 30 connected car features. Among other features, it gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, a silent cabin, automatic climate control etc, a push-start button.

New Tigor Ev gets an upmarket cabin.

The automaker claims that Ziptron technology ensures the car offers better performance than the outgoing model. It gets power from an IP67 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack generating combined with an electric motor.

The electric powertrain generates 73.75 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. The car can accelerate to 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Motors claims the battery pack uses tailor-made thermal management.

The new Tigor EV gets an IP67 rated battery pack and motor.

An automatic transmission comes with Drive and Sports mode. The car runs on low-rolling-resistance tyres that offer 10% lower resistance.

The car brand claims that the battery can be charged using a fast charger and a 15A home socket as well. Using a fast charger will enable the battery to be charged up 80% in one hour, while the same will be charged at home in 8 hours.

It also gets a host of safety features. These include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, Hill Ascent Control and Hill Descent Control. The automaker is offering an 8-year warranty with this car.

Commenting on the new Tigor EV, Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that the EV market has reached an inflection point.

“Built on 5 strong pillars of Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort, the Ziptron technology has enabled Tata Motors to dispel, to a large degree, the popular myths surrounding the EVs today with respect to power, monsoon usage, reliability, suitability for long distance driving, frequency of charging and so on," added Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line, Electric Vehicle and ALFA Architecture - Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.