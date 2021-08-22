Tata HBX micro-SUV to launch soon, first official teaser reveals glimpses

Tata Motors is all set to bring in another SUV, this time a micro one, to the Indian market called HBX. It is the same model which was showcased as a concept car during the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida in February last year.

That Tata is getting ready to launch HBX in India has been doing rounds for quite some time. However, on Saturday, Tata Motors shared the first official teaser of the micro-SUV on social media platforms, providing the first look at the production version of the HBX.

Tata shared a promotional video of the HBX and wrote, “It’s Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name." This means that Tata will keep the HBX name for the upcoming car.

The short video shows the headlights of the HBX which appears to be a set of sleek LED, quite like the ones seen in latest Tata models like Harrier or Safari. Also the bulge under the headlamp casing suggests that it will get a bold and rugged look with lots of muscles, staying true to the concept version shown earlier. According to the spy shots of the HBX testing on Indian roads, it is also likely to get squared wheel arches and black cladding on the sides for the rugged looks.