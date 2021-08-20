Tata Motors opens booking for upcoming Tigor EV ahead of launch this month

The sub-compact electric sedan comes with an electric powertrain combined with an IP67 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of creating a power of 73.75 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from zero to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The brand has also claimed that the Ziptron technology pushed the EV towards a better performance compared to the outgoing model. Its automatic transmission comes with two modes, Drive and Sports. The electric car comes with low-rolling-resistance tyres that offer 10 percent lower resistance giving it smooth mobility.

The automaker has said that the battery of the EV can be charged using a fast charger as well as a 15A home socket. While using a fast charger, the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in one hour, and with using the latter, the battery can be charged at home in eight hours. The Tigor EV features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is connected to a Harman audio system. It offers more than 30 connected car features including electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, a silent cabin, and a push-start button.