Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV

Tata Motors has taken the covers off a new concept electric vehicle called Concept Curvv today. It is based on Tata's new "Digital" design language and new Generation 2 EV architecture. Tata Motors has said that the Concept CURVV will go into production later as EV first and is likely to hit the markets in the next two years. The carmaker will also produce an ICE version of the SUV as well.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “With a fantastic year gone by, it gives me immense pleasure to announce a flying start to the new year, with a brand new ‘promise’, a brand new ‘thought’ and a brand new ‘design’ – all put together in this magnificent Electric SUV Concept – CURVV."

(Also see pics of Tata Concept CURVV)

Tata says that the Concept CURVV has robust SUV DNA at its core. It has been developed based on the Sierra Concept SUV that was showcased during the Auto Expo back in 2020. The design has been further developed to give the final shape to Concept CURVV. When launched, Tata Concept CURVV will sit above the Nexon in the brand's SUV line-up in India.

Tata has not shared any detail about the powertrain, battery and performance of the Concept CURVV. However, the carmaker said that the CURVV is going to return a range of anything between 400 kms and 500 kms on a single charge.

Tata's Concept CURVV in its production ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s evolving EV portfolio which currently includes Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tata Motors currently has a share of more than 90 percent in the EV four-wheeler segment in India.

“Our ongoing business turnaround is history in the making. From record sales to upping our market share game, the last fiscal has been nothing but magical for us. We not only emerged as the No. 1 SUV player with our array of products in our portfolio, we also continued to super charge our growth in the EV space with our highest ever annual EV sales going up by 353% vs FY21."

Tata's Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options. Products on this architecture will be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation 1 products powered by Ziptron.

