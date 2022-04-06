HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Tata Concept Curvv Electric Suv Showcased To The World

In pics: Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV showcased to the world

Tata Motors has taken the covers off of its Concept Curvv electric SUV which will eventually sit above the Nexon EV in the product portfolio. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 12:38 PM
Tata Motors Concept Curvv has been showcased with a clear focus on offering a new-age electric vehicle to Indian customers, complete with stylish looks, connected cabin and a capable drive.
1/6 Tata Motors Concept Curvv has been showcased with a clear focus on offering a new-age electric vehicle to Indian customers, complete with stylish looks, connected cabin and a capable drive.
Tata Motors Concept Curvv has been showcased with a clear focus on offering a new-age electric vehicle to Indian customers, complete with stylish looks, connected cabin and a capable drive.
Tata Motors Concept Curvv has been showcased with a clear focus on offering a new-age electric vehicle to Indian customers, complete with stylish looks, connected cabin and a capable drive.
The Concept Curvv gets elongated LED lights on its rear and front profiles. With large wheel arches, high ground clearance and a coupe-like roofline in an SUV body shape, the concept electric vehicle is likely to have a solid road presence.
2/6 The Concept Curvv gets elongated LED lights on its rear and front profiles. With large wheel arches, high ground clearance and a coupe-like roofline in an SUV body shape, the concept electric vehicle is likely to have a solid road presence.
The Concept Curvv gets elongated LED lights on its rear and front profiles. With large wheel arches, high ground clearance and a coupe-like roofline in an SUV body shape, the concept electric vehicle is likely to have a solid road presence.
The Concept Curvv gets elongated LED lights on its rear and front profiles. With large wheel arches, high ground clearance and a coupe-like roofline in an SUV body shape, the concept electric vehicle is likely to have a solid road presence.
The Concept Curvv EV from Tata Motors has an aerodynamic profile and most of the design languages are likely to be taken forward to the production version as well.
3/6 The Concept Curvv EV from Tata Motors has an aerodynamic profile and most of the design languages are likely to be taken forward to the production version as well.
The Concept Curvv EV from Tata Motors has an aerodynamic profile and most of the design languages are likely to be taken forward to the production version as well.
The Concept Curvv EV from Tata Motors has an aerodynamic profile and most of the design languages are likely to be taken forward to the production version as well.
The Concept Curvv is likely two years away from production lines. Once launched though, it will sit above the Nexon EV in the Tata product portfolio.
4/6 The Concept Curvv is likely two years away from production lines. Once launched though, it will sit above the Nexon EV in the Tata product portfolio.
The Concept Curvv is likely two years away from production lines. Once launched though, it will sit above the Nexon EV in the Tata product portfolio.
The Concept Curvv is likely two years away from production lines. Once launched though, it will sit above the Nexon EV in the Tata product portfolio.
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
5/6 The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
The cabin of Concept Curvv from Tata Motors gets twin all-digital display screens, dashboard with fabric finish, panoramic sunroof, illuminated logo and more. It will also offer better performance than any Tata EV at present with a range touching a max figure of 500 kms.
6/6 The cabin of Concept Curvv from Tata Motors gets twin all-digital display screens, dashboard with fabric finish, panoramic sunroof, illuminated logo and more. It will also offer better performance than any Tata EV at present with a range touching a max figure of 500 kms.
The cabin of Concept Curvv from Tata Motors gets twin all-digital display screens, dashboard with fabric finish, panoramic sunroof, illuminated logo and more. It will also offer better performance than any Tata EV at present with a range touching a max figure of 500 kms.
The cabin of Concept Curvv from Tata Motors gets twin all-digital display screens, dashboard with fabric finish, panoramic sunroof, illuminated logo and more. It will also offer better performance than any Tata EV at present with a range touching a max figure of 500 kms.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Concept Curvv Tata Motors EV Electric vehicle Electric car Nexon EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city