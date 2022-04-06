In pics: Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV showcased to the world
Tata Motors has taken the covers off of its Concept Curvv electric SUV which will eventually sit above the Nexon EV in the product portfolio.
Tata Motors Concept Curvv has been showcased with a clear focus on offering a new-age electric vehicle to Indian customers, complete with stylish looks, connected cabin and a capable drive.
The Concept Curvv gets elongated LED lights on its rear and front profiles. With large wheel arches, high ground clearance and a coupe-like roofline in an SUV body shape, the concept electric vehicle is likely to have a solid road presence.
The Concept Curvv EV from Tata Motors has an aerodynamic profile and most of the design languages are likely to be taken forward to the production version as well.
The Concept Curvv is likely two years away from production lines. Once launched though, it will sit above the Nexon EV in the Tata product portfolio.
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
The cabin of Concept Curvv from Tata Motors gets twin all-digital display screens, dashboard with fabric finish, panoramic sunroof, illuminated logo and more. It will also offer better performance than any Tata EV at present with a range touching a max figure of 500 kms.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 12:34 PM IST
