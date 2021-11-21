Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid: Which one should you buy?

The Skoda Slavia pricing is yet to be announced by the Czech automaker. This is going to be a key model for the brand in its India 2.0 strategy, as the Volkswagen AG owned car brand claims. While potential buyers who were thinking to buy Skoda Rapid would now wait for the Skoda Slavia pricing to be announced. Also, they might simply go and book the Skoda Slavia, considering it comes offering a few notches of extra premiumness than its sibling Rapid.

Here is a comparison between the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Rapid.

Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid: Price

Skoda Rapid currently comes available in India at a price range of ₹7.79 lakh and ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Slavia too would come priced competitively against its rivals. However, expect it to be priced a bit higher than Rapid. The Slavia could be priced in ₹10-15 lakh range.

Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid: Dimension

Skoda Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height. Compared to the Skoda Rapid, all-new Slavia comes 128 mm longer, 53 mm wider, and 21 mm taller. Skoda Slavia also has a 99 mm longer wheelbase than Rapid. Clearly, the Slavia offers more space and comfort inside the cabin. It is also bigger than the first-generation Octavia.

Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid: Design

Skoda Slavia comes designed following the automaker's contemporary styling philosophy, inspired by Bohemian crystals. The car looks sharp, stylish and edgy thanks to the OEM's Crystalline design philosophy. It gets chrome embellished vertically slated front grille with a signature butterfly pattern. The LED projector headlamps, L-shaped integrated LED daytime running lights, sporty alloy wheels, crisp character lines, sharp C-shaped LED taillights add zing to Slavia.

The current generation Skoda Rapid on the other hand appears like a mini Octavia on roads. It gets sharp-looking LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and fog lamps with cornering assist. The signature butterfly grille gets vertical slat treatment. However, the sharpness in Skoda Rapid is visibly lesser than Slavia sedan.

Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid: Cabin and features

Skoda Slavia comes with a premium cabin. A dual-tone theme inside the cabin adds premiumness, while the dashboard layout, twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a digital cockpit with fully digital instrument cluster, 10-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets rear AC vents, wireless charging etc. The cabin clearly takes a lot of design inspiration from Kushaq SUV and they share some of the components.

Skoda Rapid comes with a dual-tone theme inside the cabin. It comes with a multifunction steering wheel, an analogue-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system etc. Some of the features include a Climatronic automatic air conditioning, handrest with storage compartment etc.

Current Skoda Rapid's interior is stylish and premium looking, but Slavia appears more appealing.

Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid: Engine and transmission

Based on MQB A0 IN architecture, Skoda Slavia gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The smaller three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine churns out 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. The larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine generates 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox options.

Skoda Rapid on the other hand gets power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which generates 109 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options.