Skoda Slavia sedan set to launch in March next year

Slavia is the latest bet from Skoda to continue with its India expansion plans.
2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 11:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Skoda unveiled the Slavia sedan earlier in November. Skoda Slavia price will be revealed early next year when the carmaker formally launches the model in India. 

Skoda has confirmed that the launch of its new sedan Slavia will take place in March next year. Skoda Slavia is set to replace the Rapid, which is unlikely to make a comeback to the Indian market with a facelift. Slavia will add to Skoda's premium sedan line-up which also includes Octavia and Superb.

Skoda had unveiled the Slavia in November this year. It will take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others in the midsize sedan segment when launched. Skoda Slavia price is expected to range between 10 lakh and 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the Czech carmaker's MQB A0 IN platform, Skoda Slavia stands 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height. Compared to the Skoda Rapid, all-new Slavia comes 128 mm longer, 53 mm wider, and 21 mm taller. Skoda Slavia also has a 99 mm longer wheelbase than Rapid and offers more cabin space. It is also bigger than the first-generation Octavia.

The interior of the Skoda Slavia gets dual-spoke steering wheel that is also seen inside the Kushaq SUV. The central 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system also appears to have been borrowed from Kushaq SUV. The dual-tone interior also comes with features like rear AC vents, wireless charging, digital cockpit, panoramic sunroof among others.

Under the hood, Skoda will offer choice of a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine for Slavia. The smaller three-cylinder petrol engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque. It comes available with a six speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. The larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine generates 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. It comes available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox options.

As far as safety features are concerned, the Skoda Slavia will be packed with six airbags, ISOFIX, TPMS, Hill Hold Control, ABS with EBD, ESC among others.

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 11:51 AM IST

