Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced its monthly discount offers on its cars for July. The scheme does not include models like the XUV700, Thar or the new Scorpio-N.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2022, 04:12 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July. (MINT_PRINT)
Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced its monthly discount offers on its cars. The carmaker is offering up to 61,500 discount on select models and variants in its lineup. The discount offer, effective from July 1, is applicable throughout the month. The carmaker has included models like the XUV300, the old generation Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo and the Alturas G4 SUV. Mahindra has not announced any discount offer on its flagship models like the XUV700 or the Thar SUV.

Among the Mahindra cars to get heavy discounts is the premium Alturas G4 SUV. The D-segment SUV gets up to 61,500 discount. This includes an exchange bonus of 50,000 and corporate discount of 11,500.

The old generation Scorpio SUV, now known as the Scorpio Classic, gets discounts of up to 34,000. The discounts are offered on the S3+, S5, S7, S9 and S11 models. The Scorpio S5 gets the maximum benefit, which includes exchange bonus of 10,000, corporate discount of 4,000 and free accessories worth 20,000. The Scorpio S3+ gets similar discounts, though the free accessories for this variant gets only 5,000 worth of free accessories. The other Scorpio variants get 14,000 discount.

Mahindra XUV300 SUV gets discount of up to 45,900. Mahindra is offering discount on both the petrol and diesel variants of the model. The highest discount offer is on the diesel variant. This includes cash discount of up to 13,9000, exchange bonus worth 18,000, corporate discount of 4,000 and free accessories worth 10,000. The minimum offer one can avail on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV is 22,000 offered for the W4 variant in both petrol and diesel. This includes just exchange bonus worth 18,000 and corporate discount of 4,000.

Mahindra Bolero gets discounts of up to 17,000 while the Bolero Neo is offered with discounts of up to 14,000. The Marazzo MPV is also offered with discounts of up to 40,200.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 04:12 PM IST
