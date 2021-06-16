Range Rover Velar launched in India at starting price of 79.87 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday drove in the new Range Rover Velar in the country with prices starting at ₹79.87 lakh (ex showroom). The Range Rover Velar has been made available in the R-Dynamic S trim on the Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains.

Jaguar Land Rover continues to bet big with Velar and claims it is one of the most technologically advanced SUVs in the world. "Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV’s in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India. "In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever."

Velar was first launched in India back in December of 2017 at a starting price of ₹78.83 (ex showroom). In 2019, the car maker drove in the 'Made-in-India' Velar which brought down the starting price to ₹72.47 lakh (ex showroom).

Range Rover Velar seeks to offer a confident drive while being a luxurious SUV for occupants.

Range Rover Velar engine specs:

The new Velar is powered by a 2.0 l petrol and 2.0 l diesel engines. While the former has max power of around 246 hp and peak torque of 365 Nm, the diesel unit churns out 201 hp and has 430 Nm of torque on offer.

Velar offers Torque-on-demand All Wheel Drive (AWD), Terrain Response 2 and a host of other driver assistance functionalities.

Range Rover Velar feature highlights:

The updated Velar now offers a number of new features and the list includes 3D Surround Camera, Electronic Air Suspension, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter and new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

A 10-inch main touchscreen and another 10-inch touchscreen under it take care of entertainment and air-conditioning duties.

Range Rover Velar design cues:

With an upright stance, the Velar is unmistakably a Range Rover but does have its own unique elements to boast of as well. With burnished copper bumper accents, bonnet vents and side vents, the R‑Dynamic trim especially seeks to grab eyeballs.