Porsche Taycan outsells 911 in 2021, registers 301,915 cars

German luxury car brand Porsche has registered a surprising number in 2021 when its Taycan EV outsold 911. The Porsche Taycan EV is available in two different body styles - sedan and wagon. Combined, the Taycan EV sold 41,296 units last year, as compared to 38,464 units of the rear-engine Porsche 911.

Porsche Taycan's ability to outsell the 911 was pretty impressive if take into account the six-cylinder sports car had its best year ever by setting a new all-time sales record in 2021. The automaker also claims that the Taycan EV sales more than doubled in 2021.

The automaker has registered 301,915 units last year across the world. The automaker also claims that this recorded 11 per cent growth compared to 2020.

Porsche Macan was the bestselling model for the brand, with the sporty crossover recording 88,362 units in 2021. Porsche Cayenne SUV sold a total of 83,071 units in 2021. Among other models. Porsche Panamera sold 30,220 units, while the 718 Boxster/Cayman portfolio registered 20,502 units.

Porsche hopes to continue this sales momentum this year as well. The automaker claims to have recorded high demand this year with its order book looking very robust.

The largest chunk of Porsche's global sales came from China with 95,671 units sold in there. Sales of Porsche cars in China claimed to have increased by eight per cent in 2021. In the US, Porsche registered 70,025 units, recording a 22 per cent growth. In Germany too, Porsche sales increased by nine per cent to 28,565 units.

Porsche was not the only automaker that has registered a whopping sales number in 2021. Other luxury car brands such as Bentley and Lamborghini too posted record sales last year.