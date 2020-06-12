Porsche has released details about its new Cayenne GTS which will offer a Coupe variant for the first time. The luxury carmaker has decided to replace the old V6 engine with a 4-litre twin turbo V8 engines in both models.

The V8 engines help the new models gain 20 hp more than its predecessor. The new Cayenne GTS produces 460hp and 620Nm of torque and can go from zero to 100 in 4.5 seconds. It is also faster than before with the Sport Chrono package.

The GTS version of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe combines the standard Sport Design Pack with black body accents, 21-inch black rims (RS Spyder Design) and dimmed light units. They also get specially configured sports exhaust system fitted as standard. It features two centrally positioned oval tailpipes that are offered exclusively on the Cayenne GTS Coupé and in future also on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe – in combination with the optional Lightweight Sports Package in each case. The tailpipes are located at the outer sides of the car's rear, designed to produce a rich, sporty sound with a unique character.

This is the first time that Porsche is offering a coupe variant for the Cayenne GTS line-up.





The all-wheel drive GTS is based on a 20 mm lowered sport suspension with PASM and PTV Plus adaptive damping (torque vectoring). The brakes have red calipers. As an option, the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe GTS can be fitted with PSCB brakes (with tungsten carbide coating) or PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes. Like the air suspension, the rear steering axle and active roll stabilisation.

Porsche also offers an alternative line with two oval-shaped outlets mounted in the centre. They are part of the optional Sport Lightweight Pack available on both the Coupe and the classic Cayenne. Porsche promises a special soundtrack that would highlight the sporty positioning of the GTS.

The interior of the Cayenne GTS is wrapped in Alcantara in combination with dark brushed aluminium, red stitching and many GTS logos, as on the counter and the seats. The latter, "sport" are adjustable in eight directions. They have reinforced edges for additional support when cornering. These seats are specific to this Porsche model and are supplied as standard.