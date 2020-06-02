Days after launching the new generation 911 Targa series, Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division has decided to come up with a retro version of the iconic car.

The German carmaker has announced that it will build 992 units of the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition to pay ‘tribute to tradition’. The retro model will be a state-of-the-art 911 with design elements from the 1950s and early 60s and the first of four collector's pieces of the Heritage Design strategy.

Along with the introduction of the special edition, selected interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design has also created a high-quality chronograph, to be built in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to purchasers of the new limited edition model.

“With the Heritage Design models, we are evoking memories of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s in customers and fans alike. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche and, in this way, we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers. We are also establishing a new product line that represents the lifestyle dimension in our product strategy with these exclusive special editions," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic or the four other exterior colours that are available, combined with gold logos, will create an authentic look in true 50s style. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features stylish livery in white, with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic motorsports elements on the front wings recall the early days of Porsche competition history.

The Porsche Heritage badge on the luggage compartment grille is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometres mark. This seal of quality from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models.

The connection between past and present is also emphasised by the 1963 Porsche Crest on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel centres and vehicle key. The historical motif is also embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. Further emphasis is provided by the new model's standard 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and classic-look brake callipers finished in Black.

The two-tone interior of the 911 Targa Heritage Design Edition will wear the classic looks of the green-illuminated rev counter and a stopwatch.





The interior also pays tribute to the past with the exclusive two-tone leather interior combining Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on seats and door trims signals the return of a material used in the Porsche 356, reviving the zeitgeist and fashion of the 50s. The classic looks of the green-illuminated rev counter and stopwatch underline the emotive nature of the concept in the same way that the perforated roofliner in microfibre fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim do. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard records the individual limited edition number.

The first Heritage Design model is based on the new 992 generation 911 Targa introduced just days ago and has been equipped with the latest technology for chassis, assistance systems and infotainment. It is powered by a high-tech 331 kW biturbo boxer engine which, in combination with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, accelerates from 0-100 kmph in less than 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 304 kmph.