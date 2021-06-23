Porsche introduces new 911 GTS models with more power, visual appeal

Porsche has introduced the sporty GTS models to the 911 family of Carrera and Targa models. The GTS models . Its six-cylinder boxer engine delivers 353 kW, which is 22 kW (30 PS) more than the current 911 Carrera S and the previous 911 GTS. Maximum torque produced is 570 Nm, an increase of 20 Nm over its predecessor.

Currently, five variants have been made available. These variants include 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive as Coupé and Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive as Coupé and Cabriolet, and 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive. The GTS models will come with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) or a seven-speed manual, as well as GTS-specific suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management. It also gets high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo.

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS' interior

Porsche says that the driving dynamics of the GTS models will be further improved with the Lightweight Design package, which saves up to 25 kilograms. Other aesthetic features include black contrasting bodywork elements and darkened headlight areas. Black is also the dominant colour of the interior. Many features made of Race-Tex microfibre create an ambience that is both dynamic and elegant.

The exterior is dominated by a multitude of black or darkened exterior details. On the 911 Targa 4 GTS, this also includes the model-defining hoop and Targa lettering. Additional elements painted in black silk gloss include the spoiler lip, the centre-lock alloy wheels, the engine cover louvres, and the GTS script on the doors and rear of the car. The exterior package, in which these and other details are executed in high-gloss black, can be chosen as an option.

The 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, three tenths faster than its predecessor. A seven-speed manual transmission with a particularly short throw is available for all 911 GTS models as an alternative to the PDK. The GTS models' suspension has been derived from the 911 Turbo and modified for the GTS.