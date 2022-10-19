Porsche clocks best-ever sales year in India with three months to go

Porsche India sold 37 more units of its luxury cars in India within the first nine months of this year, which is already better than its previous best clocked almost a decade ago.

Porsche India has already recorded its best year ever with three more months to go in 2022. The luxury carmaker under the Volkswagen Group has announced that it has crossed its previous best within the first nine months of this year with an impressive 71 per cent growth during this period. Porsche rode on the success of its popular SUVs Cayenne and Macan, along with other models like Taycan in India to achieve the landmark feat.

Porsche India said it has delivered 571 units so far this year. During the last three months between July and September, the luxury carmaker sold 193 units. Porsche's previous best sales year was almost a decade ago, when it sold a total of 534 units back in 2013.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India, said, “Having recorded 71% growth year-to-date, we are truly excited to see what the rest of 2022 can deliver for Porsche India, its customers and stakeholders who have made this possible." He said that the sales figures not only reflect loyalty shown by its customer base, but the success of its initiatives to make its luxury cars more appealing. “By holding events like our Porsche Experience Track Days and stimulating the market with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur showcases through our dealerships, we have generated a buzz that will help carry the momentum into the fourth quarter and next year,“ he added.

Earlier, when Porsche clocked its best-ever half-yearly sales figures in June, the carmaker had said that demand for SUVs has helped it clock such figures. While Porsche has not revealed the breakup of its sales yet, till June the carmaker had sold 167 Cayenne and 125 Macan SUVs, which contributed to more than one third of its overall sales during the first six months of this year. Taycan was the third best-selling model with 37 units delivered till June. Besides these three, Porsche also sells 911 Coupe and Panamera.

Porsche had also launched the all-electric Taycan in India at a price of ₹1.50 crore. The deliveries of the EV began earlier this year. It is available in four saloon models including the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it is accompanied by the Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions.

