Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 cars launched in India

Porsche India on Thursday announced the launch of two new models in the country. The premium luxury carmaker launched its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. While the former has been priced at ₹1,46,50,000 (Ex-Showroom), the latter costs ₹1,49,78,000 (Ex-Showroom).

Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-door coupe model, on the other hand, the Porshe 718 Boxter comes out as a two-door cabriolet. The latest iterations of these sportscars come with exterior body features such as tinted LED headlamps with LED DRLS, GTS-specific front apron, 20-inch satin black alloy wheels, black external airblades, larger air intakes, and black front spoiler.

Powered by the 4.0-Litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder flat engine, the GTS 4.0 models represent the evolutionary peak of the 718 models. This engine has been rated to deliver 395 bhp of maximum power backed up with 430 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox.

Both the new models use safety and performance features such as Porsche Stability Management control, torque vectoring, electromechanical power steering, launch control, and Sport Chrono package. In addition to that, the new Porsche 718 GTS cars also get PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) sports suspension with stiffer springs, stiffer anti-roll bars.

As far as the features are concerned, both the new Porsche models get a seven-inch touchscreen display with Porsche Communication Management (PCM). In addition to that, there is also a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.6-inch colour screen, automatic AC, steering mounted controls, and more.