This 2005 Porsche Carrera GT sets world record for highest priced V10 sportscar

A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that sold for $1.9 million on car auction website Bring a Trailer (BAT), has set an online sale world record. The vehicle garnered the highest amount of money paid at auction for the V10 supercar as well as the record for the highest amount of money ever spent on any vehicle at BAT.

The second-highest-selling vehicle at the auction site ever was a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that sold for $1.430,356 last July. The V10 Porsche model took the crown as a lot of appreciation has been built around it in the last year or two. “We knew that this was a special car," Randy Nonnenberg, the co-founder and president of BAT told Bloomberg. “A lot of people think it is one of the best ones out there, and there is a lot of heat around that model right now, Nonnenberg added.

The value of the Porsche Carrera GT has risen drastically in recent years, with the highest values being around $900,000 in 2019 and 2020. The current average value of a 2005 Carrera GT is pegged at $1 million, as per Insurer Hagerty. Those units that are in best of condition can even garner around $1.5 million.

The record-breaking red 2005 Carrera GT was driven for just 780 miles and was originally delivered to an importer in Littleton, Colo. It is one of just 1,270 examples that were built during a four-year production run of the sportscar, and among the lowest-milage unit of any still existing.

The sale of this model comes soon after the previous world-record-holding Carrera GT sold for $1.3 million on BAT last September. That car broke a $1.21 million sale record that had been set just a month earlier at a Mecum auction in Monterey. “Driver-focused analog exotic cars are in higher than ever demand everywhere," Hagerty’s Andrew Newton told Bloomberg.