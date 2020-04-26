The joyride by a young man on the empty streets of Indore in a bright yellow coloured Porsche 718 Boxster was cut short by members of the city's security council.

The man who was cruising through the city streets, during coronavirus lockdown, in his Porsche wasn't wearing a mask and was flagged down at the Bapat intersection by a member of the Municipal Security Committee.

The man was then made to do sit-ups by a council member after getting out of the car. A video of the entire incident shot on a mobile phone has surfaced on social media, in which the man is seen holding his ears and doing sit-ups while a member of the security council, dressed in black and donning a mask looks on.

Following this, the car driver, son of city-based industrialist Deepak Daryani, put out a video message in which he alleged that despite possessing a curfew pass he was stopped by Municipal Security Committee member who did not give him a hearing even once.















