Porsche has announced that it sold 53,125 cars in the first quarter of 2020 with the United States and China remaining its strongest markets. The five per cent fall in global sales in Q1 of this year compared to Q1 of 2019 has been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic but the fall isn't as significant as reported by other auto majors around the world.

Porsche has said that while it had sold 55,700 units in January, February and March of 2019, sales came down this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Even then, Europe saw more sales in the first three months of this year than the same period last year with 16,787 units being sold as against 14,004. The fall in sales in the United States and China - by 20% and 17%, respectively, however pulled back the gains.

The United States and China are the biggest markets for Porsche where it sold 11,994 units and 14,098 units in Q1 of 2020, respectively. China remains the single market with the highest deliveries.

Among the models sold, Cayenne was the hot favourite with 18,417 deliveries. The Macan is also quite popular with 15,547 units being sold across the world. This is followed by Porsche 911 model series and 8,482 units were sold in Q1 of 2020.

Porsche is now banking on a recovery in the Chinese market, among other factors, to chart the way ahead. "“After this challenging first quarter, we are now actively preparing to restart production. Our top priority will always be the health of our employees, the employees of our retail partners and, of course, the health of our customers," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "We are confident that the outlook is positive, not least because we see a clear recovery in the Chinese market; almost all of our Porsche Centers there have already reopened."