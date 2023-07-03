Planning to buy a Tata Motors car? Brace for a price hike

Tata Motors on Monday reported that it is planning to hike the prices of models across its passenger vehicle range, including ICE and electric versions. An average of 0.6% of hike will take place across models and variants, effective from July 17. The company has said that the price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

The home-grown auto major will offer price protection to customers making bookings up to July 16 and for deliveries up to July 31.

The company also recently announced its sales figures for the month of May, witnessing a marginal increase of one per cent in its total domestic sales at 80,383 units as against 79,606 units sold in the year-ago month. Sales of domestic passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, stood at 47,235 units last month as compared to 45,197 units sold in the same month a year ago, witnessing a slight growth of 5 per cent.

Tata Motors posted its highest-ever quarterly sales in the electric vehicle segment at 19,346 units, registering a growth of 105 per cent over Q1 FY23. The company expects the demand for its passenger vehicles to remain robust with the onset of the festive season in the second half of Q2FY24.

In a separate development, the automaker is pressing hard on the pedal to employ more women on shop floors in a bid to increase employee diversity. The company currently employs 4,500 women at its shop floors across its six manufacturing plants. It also has an all-women line at its Pune facility where over 1,500 of them produce SUVs such as Harrier and Safari.

The company also recently trademarked the ‘Frest’ nameplate in India, hinting that the production-spec Curvv SUV will be called Tata Frest. Tata Motors has already announced that the Curvv concept will spawn an electric and an ICE version in the coming years.

