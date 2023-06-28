Tata Motors to rename Curvv SUV as Frest?

Tata is expected to launch the EV version of Curvv next year
has trademarked the ‘Frest’ nameplate in India, possibly for the upcoming Curvv
The carmaker had showcased the Curvv as concept EV for the first time back in April, 2022
Earlier this year, Tata showcased the ICE version of the SUV at the Auto Expo
The ICE version of the Curvv is expected to hit the markets by 2025
Tata Curvv EV will be based on Tata's Gen2 powertrain and offer up to 500 kms of range
The ICE Curvv is expected to come with a 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine option
Tata Motors may also offer a CNG variant of the Curvv SUV later
The interior of the Curvv SUV is expected to be radical with illuminated logo and touch panels