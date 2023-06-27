HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev Hits 50,000 Sales Milestone Since Its Launch

Tata Nexon EV hits 50,000 sales milestone since its launch

Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon EV has hit the 50,000 sales mark since its launch in 2020. The electric SUV is already one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market. Tata Motors is selling the Nexon EV in two versions. There is Prime and Max. Since, its launch, Tata Motors has also had software updates that have added more features to the vehicle and even squashed some bugs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 14:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max.
Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max.

The Nexon EV is being sold in over 500 cities across India and has been driven over 900 million km across varying terrains. Customers have also been doing long trips as far as 1,500 km in a stretch, according to Tata Motors. On average, Nexon EV owners are driving around 6.3 million km in a month on intercity & outstation trips ranging from 100 to 400 km.

Charging infrastructure is very important for an electric vehicle. Tata currently has over 6,000 charging stations in the country. It has seen a growth of over 1500% between FY21 and FY23.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
₹ 14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Special feature: Driving an EV on highways, and busting myths along the way

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50K in just 3 years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in-turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric."

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 14:48 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV electric vehicles EVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city